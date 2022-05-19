Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 23,900 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,422.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,815,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,255.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALZN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $2,847,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

