Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $582.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Amarin’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

