Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,803.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,142.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,885.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,127.58. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,048.11 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

