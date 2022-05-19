AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

AMCX stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

