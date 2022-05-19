Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

AMRC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

