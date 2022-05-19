America First Multifamily Investors’ (ATAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

ATAX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,912. The company has a market cap of $387.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 78.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

