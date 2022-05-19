America First Multifamily Investors’ (ATAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s current price.
ATAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.
ATAX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,912. The company has a market cap of $387.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
