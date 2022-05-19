American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

