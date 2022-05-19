American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 36.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.