American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.43 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.
American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 110.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $230.63 on Thursday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.39.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
