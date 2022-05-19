American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

