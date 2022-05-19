Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -211.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

