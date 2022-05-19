AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.