Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMRS stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $722.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

