Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.
Analog Devices stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 61,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
