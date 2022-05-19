Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 61,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.