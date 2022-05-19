Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 100,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

