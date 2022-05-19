Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $194.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $2,424,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 61,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.