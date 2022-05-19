Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.43. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

ADP stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.