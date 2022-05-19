Analysts Anticipate GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.18. GCP Applied Technologies posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GCP Applied Technologies.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $31.10 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

