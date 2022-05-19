Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) to announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 2,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,345. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

