Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $155,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 52.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $753.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

