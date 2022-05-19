Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 124,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,905. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.