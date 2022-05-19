Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 124,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,905. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

