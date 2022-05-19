Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
