Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

