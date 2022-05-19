Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,871. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

