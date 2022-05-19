Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce $77.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $316.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.13 million to $317.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $363.13 million, with estimates ranging from $359.73 million to $368.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 77.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

