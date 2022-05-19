Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce $77.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $316.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.13 million to $317.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $363.13 million, with estimates ranging from $359.73 million to $368.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 77.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $111.44.
About TechTarget (Get Rating)
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.