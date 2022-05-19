Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $14.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $14.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $13.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $16.21. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $7.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $58.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.15 to $65.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $67.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $55.33 to $79.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $138,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,354.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,386.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,260.99. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,647.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.