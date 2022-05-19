Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 to $7.37. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $23.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.66 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $38.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.