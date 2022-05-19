Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.41. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

ALSN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 9,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.