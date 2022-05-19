Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Catalent posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.