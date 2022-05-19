Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Catalent posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalent.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTLT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
