Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

