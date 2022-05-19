Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.03). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.87 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

