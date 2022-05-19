Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

