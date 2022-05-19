Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $8.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.72 to $10.59. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $31.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.94 to $39.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $51.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.41 to $78.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.