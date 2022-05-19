Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

