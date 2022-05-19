Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

SBCF stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,374,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $47,831,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $7,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

