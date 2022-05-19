Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

