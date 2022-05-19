Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.61 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $121.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $600.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.84 million to $605.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $670.57 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $680.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Tecnoglass (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.