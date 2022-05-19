Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will post $62.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $260.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.93 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.