Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

WTW stock opened at $202.92 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.29 and a 52-week high of $266.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,531,766. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

