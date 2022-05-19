Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.73.

CS stock opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.03. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.26 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.