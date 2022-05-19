Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 19th (AAPL, ACEL, ACHR, ADI, ADNT, AI, AIRC, ALV, AMG, AMTI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $200.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.50 to $13.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. to $12.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $210.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein to $200.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $194.00 to $203.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $53.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($275.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $152.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $90.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$18.00.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $1.25. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 720 ($8.88). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $262.00 to $238.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $57.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $61.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $49.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $60.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. to $83.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $905.00 to $747.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $180.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.60 ($8.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.54) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $131.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank to C$63.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins to C$65.00.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €3.10 ($3.23) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $210.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $634.00 to $503.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $81.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $179.00 to $171.00.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$19.00 to C$15.00.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $181.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $58.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $80.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $147.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.50 ($23.44) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $44.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $90.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $340.00 to $333.00.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 815 ($10.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $47.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $53.00 to $47.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €34.00 ($35.42) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 165 ($2.03). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($77.08) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($6.78). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $150.00 to $155.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $5.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $117.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $615.00 to $530.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $66.00 to $55.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $66.00 to $55.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $79.00.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.25.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $238.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $283.00 to $237.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $292.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $240.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $246.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $231.00 to $226.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $380.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $378.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $270.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($2.96). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $184.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $116.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $300.00 to $190.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by Capital One Financial Co. to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 760 ($9.37) to GBX 610 ($7.52). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $7.00. DA Davidson currently has an underperforrm rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €84.00 ($87.50) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $84.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $40.00. They currently have a sector weight rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $157.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.15 to $3.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $360.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities to $350.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $375.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $380.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $138.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $140.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $15.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $14.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$62.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim to $225.00. Guggenheim currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $225.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $302.00 to $188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $227.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $289.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $253.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $200.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $293.00 to $205.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $252.00 to $168.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $275.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $265.00 to $190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $36.10 to $26.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $42.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $126.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Wedbush to $18.00. Wedbush currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €53.00 ($55.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €95.00 ($98.96) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $136.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a sector weight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €225.00 ($234.38) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $160.00. Stephens currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$148.00 to C$150.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $20.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $90.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $237.00 to $208.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

