Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 19th (AAVMY, AIBRF, ATDRY, ATGFF, BAYRY, BBVA, BKRIY, CAIXY, CKSNF, COVTY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 19th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54).

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.70 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.92).

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 720 ($8.88).

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €90.00 ($93.75) to €96.00 ($100.00). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.90 ($7.19) to €6.00 ($6.25).

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.04) to €6.00 ($6.25).

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91).

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 430 ($5.30) to GBX 420 ($5.18).

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75).

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €12.30 ($12.81) to €11.50 ($11.98).

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.50.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21).

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to €97.00 ($101.04). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.00 ($19.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,630 ($20.09) to GBX 1,780 ($21.94).

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($73.96) to €69.00 ($71.88). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €52.00 ($54.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00).

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65).

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($30.21) to €33.00 ($34.38). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SEB (OTC:SEBYF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.50 ($38.02).

