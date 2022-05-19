Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

BAE Systems (LON: BA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – BAE Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.09) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 860 ($10.60) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/25/2022 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.09) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on the stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 755.20 ($9.31). The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,986 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 640.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 782.40 ($9.64). The stock has a market cap of £23.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($228,162.52). Insiders bought 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,200 over the last 90 days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

