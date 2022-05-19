Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NEXT (NXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NEXT (LON: NXT):

5/16/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – NEXT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,280 ($89.74) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,850 ($96.77) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/3/2022 – NEXT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($108.48) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($92.46) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NEXT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($92.46) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NEXT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/1/2022 – NEXT had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,100 ($87.52) to GBX 6,900 ($85.06). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – NEXT had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($96.15) to GBX 7,280 ($89.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 9,250 ($114.03) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – NEXT had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,302 ($77.69) on Thursday. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($68.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($104.59). The company has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,203.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,117.56.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

