Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owens & Minor (OMI)

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/16/2022 – Owens & Minor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2022 – Owens & Minor is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/1/2022 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Owens & Minor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/22/2022 – Owens & Minor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE OMI opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
