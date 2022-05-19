Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

5/12/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $180.00 to $130.00.

5/11/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00.

5/9/2022 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.10 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Get Axon Enterprise Inc alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.