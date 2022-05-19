Analysts Set Expectations for James Hardie Industries plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

