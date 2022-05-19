Analysts Set Expectations for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.