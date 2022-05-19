Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $61.75

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

