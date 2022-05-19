Analyzing Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) & Its Rivals

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Presidio Property Trust to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million -$3.63 million -6.20 Presidio Property Trust Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 21.87

Presidio Property Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presidio Property Trust Competitors 3886 15248 14759 387 2.34

Presidio Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio Property Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -18.85% -7.60% -2.89% Presidio Property Trust Competitors 15.58% -4.65% 2.39%

Volatility and Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 103.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Presidio Property Trust rivals beat Presidio Property Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.