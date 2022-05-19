Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million.

AOMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.73%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W D. Minami acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

